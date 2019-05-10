People from all over great falls gathered today at the old long fellow elementary school site as the official ground breaking for the new building took place.
Students were moved out of the old building in December and taken to the Roosevelt location.
But today some of those students came back to see what was once there school is now one big hole. Elementary assistant superintendent Ruth Uecker talked with me about what prompted this new school.
“Longfellow had some real structural problems that needed to be addressed and with the amount of problems that we have had we thought it would be best to take the old building down rebuild it and start with a fresh new building on this site.”
After the speeches were given the shovels hit the dirt as construction will officially be under way on the new school.