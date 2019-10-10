HELENA- Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent a release saying that an adult male grizzly near Rogers Pass was euthanized on October 7.
FWP says the bear had killed several cattle along the Rocky Mountain Front east of Rogers Pass.
The 612-pound male grizzly spent about 10 days along the South Fork of the Dearborn River and killed three large heifer calves and a cow.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services captured the bear and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized it.
An ear tag on the bear showed it was captured in June of 2017 for research purposes in the Blackfoot River Valley west of the Continental Divide.
“Snow on the ground indicated the bear had in addition to repeated depredations displayed strong habituation behavior towards occupied ranch homes, outbuildings, corrals, and ranch activities,” said Mike Madel, FWP bear management specialist.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana FWP agreed to remove the bear from the population and not relocate the bear to another part of the state.
FWP is warning people that snow may be on the ground already, but bears are still out looking for food before hibernation. Anyone living or recreating in bear country should take precautions and secure attractants.
Snow and cold weather has lead to a loss of some natural autumn food sources for bears like chokecherries. This leads bears to look for opportunistic foods like spilled grain, hunter-harvested big game, livestock, garbage, pet food and other unsecured attractants says FWP.
Hunters are required to follow food storage guidelines where required, FWP says that includes all food and attractants must be:
Suspended at least 10 feet up and four feet out from any upright support, such as a tree or pole. And when possible, at least 100 yards from sleeping areas,
Stored within an approved and operating electric fence,
Stored in an approved bear-resistant container, or
Attractants may be attended during the day rather than stored. But all attractants must be stored at night unless cooking, eating or preparing food for storage.