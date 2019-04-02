According to Montana FWP, the first bear sighting of the season took place earlier this week in the Marias River Valley from Birth Creek down to I-15.
This year, you have a chance to see more bears than usual because of how harsh the past two winter's have been across Montana.
“This year, because we had such a hard winter at the end there, there is a lot of dead livestock in the landscape; and that's a huge attraction for grizzly bears,” explains Wesley Sarmento, FWP Bear Management Specialist.
In other words, it's an easy meal.
While it's typical to see bears out this time of year, the harsh winter leaving behind plenty of livestock provides bears a free snack and can potentially put you and your family at risk.
“When grizzly bears come out of hibernation, we have to prevent them from coming around our home because we don't want a big predator in our backyard,” says Sarmento.
The best way to do that is by keeping your pet food inside, taking down bird feeders, cleaning up loose grain and removing any dead livestock from your property.
However, the most important thing to keep in mind is safety.
“If there's a grizzly bear near someone's home, first thing they should do is get to a safe area either in a vehicle or in their home; and then they should call Fish, Wildlife, and Parks,” explains Sarmento.
Loud noises are also an effective way to scare off a bear in addition to keeping bear spray handy at all times.
Grizzly bears typically go back into hibernation around November, so until then, it's best to be cautious around brushy areas, be on the lookout for bear tracks, and above all, be bear aware.