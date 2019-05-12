Lawmakers are meeting this Wednesday to discuss the future of grizzly bear hunting.
This comes after federal and state officials appealed to a court ruling that blocked planned hunts in Idaho and Wyoming.
The hearing will take place before a House Natural Resources Subcommittee and is being sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva,; an Arizona Democrat.
The new regulations would allow grizzly bears to be re-introduced into Native American lands as well as add new restrictions to killings bears that attack livestock.
The new push for grizzly bear protection comes after a ruling in September that gave threatened species status to roughly 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.