GREAT FALLS – Grizzly bears have started to emerge from their dens on the Rocky Mountain Front, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
In a flight over the Front Wednesday, FWP Bear Management Specialist Mike Madel said he spotted eight grizzlies with radio collars that activated Monday, and saw five other non-collared bears.
Madely says most bears have emerged from their winter dens in the mountains, though some are still near their dens.
“This time of year, they are generally lethargic but looking for food,” he said.
FWP urges landowners and residents along the Rocky Mountain Front to remove anything that could attract and lead to conflict with bears.
Some items include livestock feed, bird feeders, pet food, garbage, spilled grain and livestock carcasses, according to FWP.
If you're going hiking or shed huntling, carry bear spray. To use it effectively, you must point the spray slightly down and start spraying right before the bear gets within 30 feet.
Wesley Sarmento, a FWP bear management specialist in Conrad, said he received a few reliable reports of bears north of Valier along the Marias River and Birch Creek, though he has not spotted any grizzlies himself.