Griz Biz & Ram Enterprise students take Home & Garden Show

GREAT FALLS - This year’s Home and Garden Show has quite a lot of young entrepreneurs.
Great Falls Public School’s Griz Biz and Ram Enterprises are loading up their handmade items and selling them at this weekend’s Home and Garden Show. Some of the pieces include coasters and cutting boards with Montana themed decor.
Students have been preparing for two months, and jokingly say they probably should have started three months ago because of how many pieces they had to make. But that hasn’t stopped them from thinking on the bright side.
"In like future job references we can look back on this and they'll be like wow you were in that? And that will help us with future jobs,” said Duncan Herring an 8th Grader at East Middle School.
They’re learning how to work with the latest technology. Recently, they got a new laser cutter. Students say it's way more powerful, cuts material more efficiently, and makes it look more pronounced. These pieces are on sale at the Montana Expo Park from today, March 29th until Sunday, March 31st.