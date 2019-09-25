Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 12 TO 36 INCHES ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND ADJACENT PLAINS, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 18 INCHES ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE WATCH AREA, INCLUDING THE GREATER GREAT FALLS AND HELENA AREAS. RECORD OR NEAR-RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS AND 20S WITH DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ZERO TO 15 ABOVE ZERO. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...EXTREME IMPACTS POSSIBLE, INCLUDING TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE INCLUDING POWER LINES RESULTING IN WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES, AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS; OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL INTERESTS INCLUDING CAMPING AND HUNTING ACTIVITIES; AND TRAVEL. WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY WET SNOW AND STRONG WINDS IMPACTING TREES WITH FOLIAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS EARLY-SEASON WINTER STORM AND/OR BLIZZARD HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SET A NEW BENCHMARK FOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS, COLD TEMPERATURES, AND RESULTING IMPACTS FOR PARTS OF NORTH-CENTRAL AND WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA. A SIMILAR STORM IN 1934 PRODUCED PROLIFIC AMOUNTS OF SNOW IN LATE SEPTEMBER OVER NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA. AN EXTENSION AND/OR EXPANSION OF WINTER STORM WATCHES ARE LIKELY. * CONFIDENCE...HIGH CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND NEAR THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. CONFIDENCE DECREASES ON SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AWAY FROM THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. THERE IS MODERATE CONFIDENCE ON THE TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, JEFFERSON, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE, BROADWATER AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&