After running an Instagram campaign for several years, a local woman decided to bring it from social media to the city of Great Falls on Saturday.

"Pepp Talk" is a partnership with local businesses, such as Fresh Bread Productions and Speaking Socially. Social Media Influencer Tahnee Peppenger says she created the event to discuss empowerment and motivation through a focus on health and lifestyle.

Some topics of conversation included exercise, nutrition and self worth. Nearly 30 people took part throughout, with many looking for ways to improve different aspects of their health.

"I'm not looking to be like a bodybuilder or anything. i'd just like to lose a little bit of weight and maybe get my breathing better, lower my blood pressure," said Brian Holcomb, one of the event attendees.

The event was also a chance for people to socialize with like-minded people and interact with health trainers, athletes and nutritionists.

Peppenger says she plans on exploring outdoor activities in future events, and hopes to host more Pepp Talks in the city, and eventually across the nation.