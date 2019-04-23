GREAT FALLS – Police arrested a Great Falls woman Monday after she allegedly embezzled money from a local department store branch.
Charging documents obtained Tuesday reveal that Jennifer Renee Lee faces one count of theft for reportedly stealing funds from Goodwill on 1201 7th St S, where she worked as a cashier. While it is unknown when the alleged crime began, Goodwill’s Asset Protection and Management discovered the “long string of thefts,” after Lee’s cash register came up “short” on Thursday.
In a statement to GFPD, Lee said she stole the cash by copying official store receipts before using the copies to authorize ‘fake’ returns on her register.
Lee told police she estimated the total value to be $1,500, but an internal investigation from a company department found the amount totaled to $4,327.69, according to Goodwill’s director of asset production.
Lee has since been released on her own recognizance.