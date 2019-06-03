The Great Falls water park is hoping that you'll enjoy a new and improved 21st century experience after renovations to the bath house and changing rooms.
But how people get into the park is now seeing some much needed change.
“Everything has basically been redone from the front desk to, we've added family restrooms, family changing rooms to new showers. It’s pretty much a whole new look to the inside, nothing is the same."
Renovations were definitely overdue for the 1930s-era building.
"They show how one bath house can go from the '30s straight to the 21st century in just a short period of time,” said Steve Herrig, Director of Parks and Recreation, Great Falls.
With $300,000 set aside in park district funds for this project, officials are hopeful that families will enjoy the newly face lifted bath house.
“It'll have a new look. If you’re a parent with children of the opposite sex, they won’t have to go through the locker rooms as they have in the past. There is a hallway that leads directly outside now that they can use to take their little ones with them," Herrig says.
A ribbon cutting is slated for Friday, June 7 at noon, weather permitting, so if you’re excited to see what is going on you can come down and check it out.