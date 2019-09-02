GREAT FALLS – After being off the roads last summer the Great Falls Historic Trolley is making a comeback under some new ownership.
Aaron Kueffler is the new owner who was nervous about people not remembering the Trolley after it being off the road.
But like for Keuffler the Trolley is an extension of himself and the community.
“I think that is a key that I would like everyone to walk away with to hop on and be like wow we do have a rich history a diverse history I think that’ll be what a lot of people don’t realize that when they get on it they’ll be exposed to,” said Aaron Kueffler, Owner, Great Falls Historic Trolley.
The trolley currently takes people through downtown on a one hour adventure or on the historic tour which lasts two hours.
I got to sit in on the historic tour with Kueffler and jumped headfirst into all the history great falls has to offer, including the Veterans Memorial, Black Eagle Dam, and even Paris Gibson’s house.
The Trolley will be operating until the last weekend in September before taking a break from the tours until December.
However, it can still be reserved for weddings and private events.