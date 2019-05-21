GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls has contracted with AVI Systems Inc. to update video and audio equipment used for recordings, broadcasts and live streaming of City meetings.
The installation process began on Monday, May 13 and is set to be ready by June 1, according to a City press release. The upgrade will also include an ADA assistive listening kit for the hard of hearing.
In the meantime, meetings will not be recorded for the official city website until the system goes live.
The City will announce the new method of accessing live streams under the new system once it goes through testing.
The technological upgrade comes after the City’s audio and video system became “more and more problematic in early 2018,” according to the release. Broadcasting live worked for cable, but had issues when it came to internet streaming.
