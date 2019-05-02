GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls plans to clean the roads in a street sweeping next week, according to a Thursday press release.
The cleanup will take place on all streets and avenues at certain locations on the following days:
- Monday, May 6:
50th Street South through 56th Street South between 3rd Avenue South and 10th Avenue South.
- Tuesday, May 7:
39th Street through 47th Street from 10th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South and 32nd Street to 39th Street from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South.
- Wednesday, May 8:
32nd Street to 39th Street from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also: Castle Pines.
- Thursday, May 9:
20th Street South through 32nd Street South between 10th Avenue South and 21st Avenue South.
- Friday, May 10:
13th Street South through 20th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South.
The City asks residents to remove their vehicles from the areas mentioned above from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the dates listed to accommodate the cleanup.
Sweeping schedules may change or be cancelled due to weather conditions.
For more information, you can reach out to Street Manager Kenny Jorgensen at (406) 771-1401.