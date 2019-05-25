GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls is replacing and installing water main connections on parts of Upper River Road, according to a Friday press release.
The City has contracted with Capcon, LLC to replace a water main across Upper River Road that’s 60 feet long and 30 inch wide. It will also install one that’s 40 feet long and 24 inches wide along the east side of the road.
Construction will take place at the intersection of Upper River Road and Blanchard Road, South of 19th Avenue South, and Capcon will provide traffic control in the area. There will be reduced speeds in the area, and at certain times there will only be one lane open.
Work on the project is set to start on Tuesday, May 28, and end by June 21, depending on weather conditions.
For more information, you can reach out to Jeff Short with Capcon at (406) 788-8256 or Rick Johnson with the City at (406) 771-1258.