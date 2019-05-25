Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MAKENNA ANN THOMPSON. SHE IS A 15 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 4 INCHES TALL, 100 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. MAKENNA HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED AS BI POLAR AND IS NOT TAKING HER MEDICATION. IT IS BELIEVED SHE IS WITH GARRET POTEET, A 21 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FOOT 3 INCHES TALL, 300 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES. THEY ARE TRAVELING IN A DARK GREEN 2004 GMC SIERRA CREW CAB PICKUP, WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 5 8 1 2 2 6 A. IT IS BELIEVED MAKENNA LEFT WITH GARRET VOLUNTARILY, POSSIBLY CAMPING OR HEADING TO COLORADO. GARETT'S CREDIT CARD WAS RECENTLY USED IN BALLANTINE, MONTANA, 3 TO 4 DAYS AGO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 4 4 2 3 2 3 3.