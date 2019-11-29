GREAT FALLS - There's less than a month left before Christmas rolls around, and this weekend, the Electric City wants to help kick off the festive season with a merry spectacle!
Great falls' 25th annual Parade of Lights is set to be the city's biggest by far, with around 35 floats packed with Christmas characters, dazzling lights and music themed around ‘Holly-Jolly Christmas’.
A few inches of snowfall is possible from Friday evening heading into Saturday morning, but those behind the parade said they have no plans to cancel or postpone.
"It would have to be pretty extreme circumstances for us to cancel it,” said Kellie Pierce, the operations director with the Downtown Great Falls Association. “When it gets to be unsafe conditions for people to be outside then we will cancel it. But if it's going to be above zero and fairly nice weather we won't cancel.”
Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3:00 pm for parade preparations. Then, the festivities will begin at 6:00 pm on Central Avenue and Sixth Street.
To end the night, the parade will lead you to the Civic Center downtown, where Santa himself will light the city's Christmas tree.