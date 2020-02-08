GREAT FALLS – The Times Square building downtown is changing ownership to the founder of a music school, after roughly six years under the Montana Farmers Union.
From tuning your horn to creative dancing, the Bass Cleff School of Music & Fine Arts teaches plenty of artistic lessons, but that wasn't always the case. Before giving hands-on classes to kids of all ages, the school started small back in 2015, with only books to teach music theory.
But as more demand grew for practical lessons, the school’s Founder and Owner Timothy Bass said he rose to the challenge, steadily getting more and more instruments over time.
"As people come to me and say, 'Hey, can you carry x,y,z?' Then I try to carry it from that point on," said Bass.
After moving into Times Square in 2016, Bass did have plans for the school to grow, but he never expected to buy the entire building in just four and a half short years.
"It's great, but it's terrifying at the same time," said Bass, who initially felt content with the school before he bought the building. Still, when members of the Montana Farmers Union approached him, it was an exciting opportunity he couldn't pass up.
"I thought about it for a whole ten seconds and said okay," said the school owner, chuckling lightly at the thought.
As the site continues homing other businesses for the foreseeable future, Bass said he hopes to steadily expand the school programs they offer, with movie nights and cooking sessions, to name a few, as a way of bringing the community together through self expression.
If you’d like to check out the list of classes and programs they currently have, you can take a look at their official calendar schedule. To keep up to date with the school’s expansions, you can follow its official Facebook page.