Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY THROUGH 8 PM. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&