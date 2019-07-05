GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Rescue Mission had to close its donation doors a few days ago after a swarm of donations filled them to capacity.
There have been so many donations in fact that people have been leaving them overnight after the store is closed.
Being left out there has allowed people to come and scavenge through the bags looking for valuables and the weather to ruin what gets left un-covered.
This effectively turns the donations into dumping and can cost the shelter hundreds of dollars in garbage fees and man hours to get it all cleaned up.
This left the store with a tough call to make.
“It’s a hard decision to come to, because that’s like plan “Z”. That’s like way at the end for us to say no to donations, because we want people to donate to our cause,” said Store Manager Matthew Bessette.
The Thrift Store is planning on having its donation room cleared up by mid next week so that donations can resume for the location.