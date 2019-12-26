GREAT FALLS- One student in Great Falls received the gift of hearing just before the holidays.
Shawn at first glance might look just like you, but if you look a little closer, you'll see he needs hearing aids, and without them, it can make learning difficult.
"He’s trying to function in a public school and it's very hard not being able to hear," said Shawn’s mother, Traci.
"Hearing loss is a tremendous obstacle to educational advancement and achievement," said Jeff Williamson, the doctor of audiology at hearing life. Williamson and the team at hearing life in Great Falls heard about Shawn’s situation and knew they had to step up.
Jessica Hardwicke, the patient care coordinator at Hearing Life, told us about Shawn’s back-story.
"It seemed like he had been getting repeated tubes put into his ears for multiple years,” Hardwicke said, “Then I believe my provider had got him some hearing aids a few years ago and he had lost them."
Shawn’s insurance won't provide a replacement pair for another 5 years. But by then, it could be too late. Hardwicke told us in another 5 years Shawn will be out of school.
“We are just trying to ensure that he doesn't drop out of high school and hopefully gets the best opportunity possible," said Hardwicke
Shawn was thrilled about getting new hearing aids and is excited to be able to focus more on learning.
"It makes me feel better so I can hear, so I can actually like, hear my teachers at school so I can work on my work, stuff like that. And get good grades and stuff," said Shawn.
Hearing Life is a company that strives to help people with hearing loss reach their full hearing potential. They have over 600 locations around the nation. The only one in Montana is in Great Falls, and they want all hearing-impaired kids in the state to get the help they need to be successful.
"We feel it's important that every hearing-impaired kid in Montana, and hopefully throughout the world, has the best chance to get an education and advance and build a future," said Williamson.