Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirms the victim, David Delcomte, 17, jumped off a cliff nearly 40 ft. high into the Missouri River just north of Helena. The boy was boating with his family near Gates of the Mountains just before 3 Saturday afternoon. According to Sheriff Dutton, there is an out-crop of rocks the boy wasn't able to see before he jumped. The boy's father immediate dove in after his son, but could not find him. A Gate of the Mountains tour boat was passing by at the time and was able to radio for help. Search and Rescue crews later found the boy's body in 30 ft. of water south of Mann Gulch. 

