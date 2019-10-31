Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 4000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4000 FEET IN MEAGHER, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AND ALONG PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 87 FROM AROUND GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A TRACE TO 1 INCH OF NEW SNOW IS POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 4000 FEET INCLUDING THE GREAT FALLS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&