GREAT FALLS - It's the spooky time of the year, and as some prepare their costumes for trick-or-treat, students and teachers in the Electric City wore odd clothing for the sake of a good cause.
Students at Mountain View Elementary and schools all over Great Falls decided to mismatch their clothes Thursday, not only to tap into the Halloween spirit, but to also help raise awareness against drug abuse.
"It's really fun. You get to wear those things that you usually don't get to wear," said Fifth Grader Kaitlynn Fullbright, who attends Mountain View.
From different shoes to mutli-colored socks, odd attire was a way for teachers and students to spread one message.
"Don't let drugs mix you up," said Delaney Lautenschlager, another fifth grader at the school.
It's part of Red Ribbon Week, a national movement created in the 1980s as a resource against dangerous drug use. For teachers in Great Falls Public Schools, the campaign is an opportunity to educate their students on the subject, including the factors involved, like peer pressure, and possible risks.
"The more information we can give to them now, I think it's really important as they start that formative decision making time," said Amy Kuntz, a fifth grade teacher at Mountain View. In her nearly 20 years of teaching, Amy said she's come across kids who were affected by drug use in some way, usually involving a family member or a friend.
"They might completely and totally shut down and not be able to do anything,” she said. “I've seen kids overeat, I've seen kids stop eating [and] I’ve seen kids cry all the time."
With lessons helping students to process their emotions and avoid drug abuse, the fifth graders went on to pay it forward through hand-written and colored placemats for Meals on Wheels, to connect with those in need.
"If we were able to help them out, give them some information about our Red Ribbon Week and let them know that we're thinking about them and that we want to celebrate them during these hard times," said Amy.
All the kids’ placemats will be sent to Meals on Wheels Friday morning, who’ll proceed to send them to seniors in Great Falls to accompany their meals.