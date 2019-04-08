GREAT FALLS- Students from Great Falls are showcasing their works in the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.
Once a year, a select number of Great Falls Public School students' art is featured in the Gibson Museum. Organizers say many students go on to pursue art as a career.
With 13,000 students in the GFPS System, only 120 pieces were selected for this month-long show.
Teachers tell us this artwork is chosen based on its ideology and craftsmanship.
Students say creating art is their escape from any stress that's hindering them.
"Looking at other people's artwork is fascinating because what they think of is different than what I think of. Everybody is different, and they have their own way of expressing themselves," said Stephanie Jablonski, a 10th Grader at GFHS.
Along with seeing other work, students say it's nice to see their fellow classmates also excel at art. As you can see from the video, these students hard work throughout the year is certainly paying off.
This exhibit is open until May 17.