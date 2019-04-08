Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. THIS INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER KINGS HILL PASS. THE WET AND HEAVY NATURE OF THE SNOW COULD BRING DOWN TREE LIMBS, AND MAY IMPACT NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * NOTE...THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS WATCH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&