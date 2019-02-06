Shopko will be closing it's doors in Great Falls, according to their website.
The store is set to close May 5th, 2019. It is among a long list of locations closing across the country.
Shopko posted the following news release to their website:
"On January 16, 2019, Shopko, a leading operator of general merchandise stores throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S., announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
This announcement is an important step towards protecting our future and ensuring our ability to continue delivering the high-quality products and services that our customers are accustomed to receiving.
Today's announcement provides clarity about the path forward for us, and we are confident the outcome will be a stronger Shopko.
We will be sure to communicate with everyone throughout our reorganization and give regular updates as important decisions and major developments take place."