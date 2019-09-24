Great Falls schools honoring Native American Week

GREAT FALLS- Schools across Great Falls are participating in Native American Week as they honor and recognize indigenous people's cultural impact and contributions they've left on the Treasure State.
Julia Heavygun is a 6th grader at Longfellow Elementary and identifies herself with the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning. She said her friends and her talk about the Native American culture at school.
This week, during Native American Week, Heavygun and her friends are going to be diving into the Native American culture through hands-on experiences like learning teepee etiquette protocol.
"The reason why I think it's important is because most of us younger and older kids are Native Americans here in these schools and I think they should know more about their culture,” said Heavygun.
Heavygun said some of her favorite parts of the culture include making dresses and beading with her mom.
During this week, educaters like Pam hawk, a 6th-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School is teaching students not just during this week but all year round about the importance of understanding other cultures.
Hawk said the native students she teaches are often shy in discussing their culture. That is unless it’s brought on by a teacher. Which is why Hawk has used this opportunity to educate the students in her classroom by doing various activities like talking about what it means to be an Indian, bringing in Indian music and dancing, ledger art, and storytelling.
"I bring in all the history that I know. Every day there's a teachable moment with native history,” said Hawk. “We are doing early civilizations in 6th grade so we have petroglyphs and we do have petroglyphs on our rocks, and the children just aren't aware of it. That's prehistory before history was written. So there's an awful lot of our native history and culture that just ties right into our daily curriculum."
Hawk said some students have never lived on the reservation, and only in the city. They are identified as urban Indian. Hawk explained that some of the urban Indian children's elders may not have passed down information or traditions to them which is why this week is so important to Great Falls and the Treasure State.
Hawk said, she’s earned a lot of teaching trust from the children in her classroom in the last nine years. She thinks it’s from connecting with each of them on their own level.