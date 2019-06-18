UPDATE Tue 6:36 PM - Safety crews have found two jet skis in their rescue efforts, according to Mont. Fish, Wildlife and Parks Captain Holland. One has been recovered, and officials from FWP and GFPD are working to remove the second from the Eagle Falls Golf Club side of the Missouri river.
They've since moved their rescue vehicles to the Broadwater Bay Boat Launch, and Holland said search and rescue efforts will continue over the next couple of hours.
UPDATE Tue 4:49 PM - We’re receiving unconfirmed reports of another rescue crew arriving on scene. It's uncertain if they're there to help with the river rescue or aid in a different situation.
GREAT FALLS – Roads near River Drive South are blocked as emergency officials and police go through a river rescue.
They’re in the process of removing a civilian boat from the water, but have yet to officially release any information about the situation.
As of writing, there’s no access to the City’s boat launch across from Applebees. In a Facebook post, Great Falls Fire Rescue says people can expect increased traffic on lower River Road and at Broadwater Bay. We’ve sent a reporter out to the location, and we’ll update this story as we learn more about the situation.