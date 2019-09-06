GREAT FALLS - The Rescue Mission Thrift Store is seeking the help of the community.
After receiving multiple large donations they need volunteers now more than ever.
Volunteers play a key role in keeping labor costs down and the doors open for the Thrift Store and with such a large amount of donations to go through the extra hands on deck could make all the difference.
If they went even just a summer without volunteers Store Assistant Amber Pearson tells us just how it would impact the store.
“It would be devastating I'm not sure that we would be able to stay open we depend on our volunteers and we are very blessed to have many faithful volunteers that are here on a very regular basis,” said Amber Pearson, Store Assistant.
If you are interested in volunteering you can call the Great Falls Rescue Mission administration office at 406-761-2653 and go through the volunteer orientation.