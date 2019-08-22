A reading program from Great Falls Public Schools celebrated a donation milestone Thursday night for giving away over 4,000 books to kids.
The Summer Read 6 program originally began with just a simple library cart outside of Lewis and Clark elementary. Over time, it got the attention of the district's School Foundation, and United Way of Cascade County, both of which started sponsoring the program to give children thousands of new books.
Teachers, principals and volunteers have gone out of their way during the summertime to help give away books at schools and parks two nights a week.
Carol Paul founded the program in 2012, and is its volunteer coordinator. Paul said it was a way to help families in need.
"We know that some children don't have enough money in their family to buy books to read over the summer, and if kids don't read over the summer, they tend to lose their reading skills,” said Paul. “So we've been giving books away to kids in hopes that they will read and start school in the fall strong, ready to go."
In a written statement, GFPS thanked the School Foundation and United Way for their generosity.
Today was the last day of the program for the summer, but they're planning on coming back next year.