Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1000 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WATER LEVELS ALONG THE SUN RIVER ARE EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE ONCE AGAIN LATER TODAY OR THIS WEEKEND AND REMAIN AT OR ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THROUGH TUESDAY. BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS, FLOODING WILL PRIMARILY IMPACT THE TOWN OF SUN RIVER AND LOW-LYING AGRICULTURAL AREAS ALONG THE RIVER. AT SUN RIVER, THE RIVER WILL LIKELY CROSS HIGHWAY 200 AND ISOLATE AT LEAST SOME STRUCTURES, INCLUDING HOUSES, IN TOWN. NOTE THAT ONLY A SLIGHT RISE FROM CURRENT FORECASTS WILL RESULT IN GREATER IMPACTS ALONG AND NEAR SUN RIVER. * CURRENT RIVER LEVEL FORECASTS FOR THE SUN RIVER GAUGES AT SIMMS AND VAUGHN ARE BASED ON NO ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TODAY. ANY SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS MAY RESULT IN HIGHER RISES ON THE RIVER THAN CURRENTLY INDICATED. * CONFIDENCE: HIGH. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... VAUGHN, SIMMS AND SUN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE COUNTY. IN NORTH- CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * SLOW-MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE WATCH AREA THROUGH FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS. A CONSIDERABLE SNOWPACK REMAINS IN PLACE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. THE COMBINATION OF LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL, SNOWMELT, AND EXISTING HIGH WATER LEVELS ALONG AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY CAUSE ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * CONFIDENCE: LOW PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&