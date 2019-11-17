GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools will be facing a new challenge this month as they try to figure out what to do with a significant budget change that will grant over a million dollars to be spent.
The school board's budget committee will meet this month to look at the budget for next year with hopes of deciding between three different levys.
Now, they're asking the public to attend the next meeting on Wednesday at five thirty at Great Falls high.
To have an open discussion and vote on either an operational, technology or safety levy.
Now other options could be none of the above or even all of the above mentioned levys could be accepted or declined.