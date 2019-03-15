GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Public Schools has selected a new Secondary Assistant Superintendant Friday after two days of interviews and evaluations, according to an email from GFPS.
Heather Hoyer will succeed current Assistant Superintendant Tom Moore and begin her new position on July 1, pending board approval.
Hoyer has been serving as the principal of Great Falls High School since 2015. In the past, she has also worked as the school’s associate principle from 2008 to 2015, taught Science as an instructor and coached students from 1996 to 2007.
In addition to academics, Hoyer is also active in community leadership as a board member of the local YWCA.