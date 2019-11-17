GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools will be facing a new challenge this month as they try to figure out what to do with a significant budget shortfall that could mean cuts to programs throughout the schools.
The school board's budget committee will meet this month to look at the budget for next year with hopes of finding a solution to the current one million dollar shortfall.
This money gap was created when the districts did not spend the expected amount they initially planned for.
Now, they're asking the public to attend the next meeting on Wednesday at five thirty at Great Falls high.
One solution on the table is giving district employees a two percent raise.