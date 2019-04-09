GREAT FALLS – Great Falls High School will have a new principal starting summer 2019, according to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools.
Geoffrey Habel was selected Monday after interviews with district leaders, parents and students. Habel, who has served as GFHS’ associate principal since 2015, will succeed current Great Falls High Principal Heather Hoyer beginning July 1, pending approval from the GFPS School Board.
“I am excited and feel very blessed to have been given the opportunity to lead great students, great teachers, and a great staff at Great Falls High School,” said Habel. “I will work very hard to continue the pride and tradition of the Mighty Bison, and I look forward to the years ahead.”
Before becoming associate principal, Habel taught modern world history and coached football at the school for 11 years from 2004 to 2015. He began his teaching and coaching career in Nevada in 1995, after graduating from the University of Montana Western.
Habel is married to Tara, a first grade teacher at Valley View Elementary. They have two children, GFHS Graduate Cade who currently attends Duke University in Durham, N.C., and GFHS Senior Rian.