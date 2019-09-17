GREAT FALLS- Budget cuts are changing the Great Falls Public Library’s hours starting in October.
Great Falls Public Library said in a press release beginning October 7 the library will be open on Mondays from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Library says budget cuts in 2014 caused them to reduce staff and hours, and since then they have received feedback from the community saying they want the library to be open for more hours.
After reconfiguring how the staff is deployed they have found a way to stay open for an additional 140 hours a year.
“We are here to serve the community,” said Library Director Susie Mclnyre, “We are excited that this expansion of hours will provide more access to Library services.”