GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Pre-release Center is looking for Nicholas Ladue after he signed out for work and has not been seen since.
According to the Great Falls Pre-release Center Ladue signed out for work at 8:57 p.m. September 20.
Ladue is 20-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes “Peighton” tattooed in cursive on his left arm, a smiley face on his right shoulder, and “I’ll follow you” on his left calf with “into the darkness” on his right calf.
According to Conweb Ladue has several offenses including theft, two burglaries and criminal endangerment.
If you have seen Laude or know where he is you can call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.