The Great Falls Pre- Release Center is looking for Adam Royarvid Smith, 30.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Smith quit his job and did not return to the Pre-Release Center just before 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Smith is describes as a white man who weighs roughly 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. Smith has a 1 inch scar on his left forearm and a 1 inch scar on top of his left hand.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call local police.