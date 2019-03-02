GREAT FALLS - The local police department is warning people of “Momo” an animated character that instructs children to harm themselves.

They released a video example of it Saturday on their official Facebook page. In a post, police warn social media users about the video’s graphic nature and instruct viewers not to play it in front of children until they are ready to educate them about the danger.

It starts off as a child’s instructional video about an ice cream machine, but turns dangerous quickly. We recommend only showing children the video for educational purposes.