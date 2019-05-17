Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED. SNOWFALL COULD BE HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MDT SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO NEAR A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. SNOWFALL RATES COULD APPROACH 1 INCH PER HOUR AT TIMES. THESE CONDITIONS WILL BE DIFFICULT ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&