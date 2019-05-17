GREAT FALLS - Police week has been a tradition for over 50 years and today wraps up another special week for our law enforcement officers. This afternoon, Great Falls’ finest took time to recognize some of their own officers, who are going above and beyond the call of duty.
Dozens of people came to the event to celebrate over 10 members of the GFPD, and even a few civilians, who distinguished themselves through their hard work.
While officers took home awards for how they handled certain situations under pressure, like using CPR to save a man from a heart attack, Thomas Halloran in particular won officer of the year for creating new self-defense training called Arrest Control Combative Survival.
"Coming up with a way to safely put them in a situation where they could be challenged and where we could induce stress but still in a safe way and still get the right response out of them, that was kind of the whole driver of the program,” said Halloran.
In addition to honoring those in service, the event also had a memorial table as a tribute to honor officers who had passed away.
Officer Halloran was just one of several people honored today. Other’s included Clayton Henderson for providing medical care to a three-year-old kid who wasn't breathing, and Aaron Frick for talking a robbery suspect out of committing suicide or harming people.
Below is a list of all the men and women who were recognized for their service, courtesy of GFPD: