GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police Department posted to their Facebook about a suspected swatting incident around 1:45 p.m Saturday.
A man called dispatch claiming to have just shot his mother at their house near 15th Street and 11th Avenue South.
When officers arrived they confirmed nobody was shot or injured and went door to door talking to everyone in the area to make sure the neighbors were safe as well.
Investigators determined the caller had spoofed their number to make the report.
The incident is still under investigation and GFPD are working to find the person who made the call.
On their Facebook, GFPD stressed the seriousness of making a false call, saying whoever made the call can face felony charges of a “false report to law enforcement” and that fake reports can create a risk to everyone involved.
Officers say they are confident there is no threat to the public regarding the situation.