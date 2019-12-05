GREAT FALLS – As friends and families count down the days to Christmas, police in the Electric city are preparing to give a holiday shopping spree to children in need as a gift for the season.
Up to 100 kids in the Great Falls community will get a chance to “Shop With a Cop” as officers volunteer their time and treat them to a spirited day of shopping.
The annual event is the Great Falls Police Protective Association's biggest by far, helping kids meet and talk with uniformed police officers in a non-threatening environment.
In light of the event, GFPPA is asking for donations that will go towards child or youth programs.
While there's no concrete date yet on when Shop With a Cop will take place, you can keep an eye on the Great Falls Police Department’s Facebook page for any announcements.