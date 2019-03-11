GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police Department currently has 82 police officers making them short 6, however, GFPD tells WUM this is pretty rare.
It’s rare because they normally have one to three open positions, which happens to be the standard for law enforcement agencies across the board.
What’s causing the current shortage at GFPD is, the unusual amount of officers retiring or choosing different career paths. GFPD says it could take up to a year to fill these openings. That’s because of the intense application and training process they go through in order to be on their own in a patrol car.
If you want to apply, the deadline is May 26th, 2019. For more details click here.