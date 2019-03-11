Weather Alert

...AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE LANE OBSTRUCTIONS AND ICY AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW AROUND. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN BREAK UP OR FORM WITH LITTLE WARNING. DO NOT WALK OUT ONTO THE ICE. &&