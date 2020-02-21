GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is reporting that their main landline, 406-727-7688, has been spoofed and is being used by scammers.
According to GFPD, they have received over 100 phone calls from across the country from people who have received the calls.
Some calls are even showing up on caller ID as “GF Police.”
The scammers are usually telling people they are from the Social Security Administration or a bank.
They have also told those who answered:
A school grant is available for you if you purchase iTunes gift cards and send them to them
There is a warrant for your arrest
Someone is using your SSN and then they attempt to verify the number
Other requests to purchase Target gift cards for unknown reasons
They are requesting personal and financial information
Potential victims are being investigated for money laundering, student loan scams, and purchasing narcotics
Scammers have been often leaving messages and asking the recipient to call them back at GFPD’s phone number.
GFPD says the calls are not coming from inside the department, and that they have taken calls from as far away as New Jersey, California, Alabama and Tennessee.
They added that they are confident the issue will “run its course” and that the calls will stop soon.
They are asking that you share what is happening with friends and families in other states.