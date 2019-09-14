GREAT FALLS- Neighborhood councils five and eight meet this week.
Neighborhood Council #5 will be hosting a City Commission Candidate Forum at the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Avenue South, September 16 at 7:00 P.M. Mayor Bob Kelly, Commissioner Tracy Houck, Bruce Pollington, Kim Rodriguez, Jasmine Taylor, Terry Thompson, and Rick Tryon were all invited to attend. All neighborhood concerns, council reports and announcements will be discussed after.
Neighborhood Council #8 is meeting in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th Street North, September 19 at 6:00 P.M. On the agenda are committee reports and neighborhood concerns will be discussed and there will be a guest speaker, Candidate for City Commission, Bruce Pollington.