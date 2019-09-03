GREAT FALLS- Neighborhood Councils #7, #1, #2, and #9 all meet this week for monthly agenda discussions.
Neighborhood Council #7 will meet Monday, September 9 at 7:00 P.M. in the Civic Center Gibson Room. On the agenda are committee reports, neighborhood concerns and talks from guest speakers Terry Thompson, Candidate for City Commission and Montana Dept. of Probation and Parole Deputy Chief of Region 3, Wayne Bye.
Neighborhood Council #1 will meet on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:00 P.M. in the Meadowlark School library. The agenda includes committee reports, neighborhood concerns and guest speakers Terry Thompson, Candidate for City Commission, and Neighborhood Council #1 resident Casey Furr who will provide an update on Grande Vista Park.
Neighborhood Council #2 will meet Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 P.M. in the West Elementary library. Discussions include committee reports, goal setting, neighborhood concerns, and guest speaker Lyndsey Stulc, West Elementary School Principal.
Neighborhood Council #9 will meet Thursday, September 12 at 7:00 P.M. at the Church of Nazarene located at 1727 2nd Ave S-parking lot entrance. On the list of items are committee reports, neighborhood concerns, and guest speaker Terry Thompson, Candidate for City Commission.
The city of Great Falls provides an online calendar that has all of the months scheduled Neighborhood Council meetings listed with when and where they’ll take place, as well as a more detailed list of agenda items that you can access here.