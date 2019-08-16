As reports of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People continue across Montana, one man wants to spread awareness in local communities, but not in the ways you may think.
Bicycle motocross sports, more commonly known as BMX, doesn’t normally come to mind when people normally bring light to MMIP. But on Saturday, a Great Falls local plans to do just that, inviting everyone to bring their bicycles, skate boards and scooters to help the cause.
"My cousin and I used to ride BMX bikes everyday," said Levi StarChild, an up-and-coming musician in the Electric City. As a Native American, the MMIP movement really hits home for him.
"My girlfriend, she lost her cousin the other year. You know, that's an unsolved case,” said Levi. “Ashley Loring Heavyrunner, I want to speak up for her, you know what I mean? All of the voices and stories that will never be told because they're not here no longer."
Four out of five native woman are affected by violence every day, according to the Coalition To Stop Violence Against Native Women (CTSVANW).
"People like to victimize our women, and they shouldn't have to suffer," said Levi.
Additionally, Montana is considered one of the top ten states with the highest number of MMIP cases, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.
"It's affected my family, it's affected friends of my family. It's affected all of us," said Levi.
Despite that grim reality, Levi said he wants to flip the script and bring a positive approach to spreading awareness through his upcoming BMX Jamboree
"You know, I'm here to show that we can do things positive, do things that will make a positive impact, and you can have fun doing so," said the musician.
BMX Enthusiast Kaiden Harris said he thinks using BMX for the cause is a good idea.
"A lot of people like to watch it even if they don't do it and participate themselves,” said the 15-year-old, who’s been doing BMX since he was six.
"They're doing it to help raise money for the awareness, and I think that's awesome," said Daniel Cole, who also enjoys BMX.
50% of proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards CTSVANW.
Depending on the weather, the free event will go from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday. There'll be BMX competitions, food and live music on site, with artists like elair, Foreshadow and Levi himself.
Want to learn more or find out how to register? You can find the details on the official Facebook event page.