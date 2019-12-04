Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT... A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH SOUTH FROM CANADA AND ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING AND INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON THURSDAY. LIGHT PRECIPITATION IN THE FORM OF SNOW AND OR FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED TO ACCOMPANY THIS COLD FRONT, WITH THE BEST CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE OCCURRING DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON THURSDAY AS THE SNOW IS COMING TO AN END. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON THURSDAY, WITH UP TO A THIN GLACE OF ICE. MOTORIST SHOULD BE AWARE THAT LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXIST ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND UNTREATED OR SECONDARY ROADS.