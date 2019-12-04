GREAT FALLS- A man has been sentenced after Great Falls law enforcement officers responded to a report of potential drug activities at a Great Falls hotel in January of 2018.
When officers arrived at the hotel, they found 47-year-old Gregory George Denny in one of the suspected rooms according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The release says when an officer handed a jacket to Denny he felt what he suspected was a meth pipe in the jacket.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found baggies of meth, a plastic vial with marijuana and a glass pipe with white residue in the coat.
Officials also found more baggies of meth, two cell phones, $900 in cash, a scale, a knife and a hand grenade along with four firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition on the bed.
According to the DOJ, a search of Denny’s phone found that Denny was negotiating multi-pound meth deals and indications that he negotiated selling meth for firearms and vice versa.
Gregory George Denny plead guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Denny was sentenced December 4 to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.