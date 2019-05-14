GREAT FALLS – A man pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent homicide in the methamphetamine overdose deaths of his pregnant wife and child.
Devin Michael Olson entered his pleas on May 6 for acquiring the methamphetamine that resulted in the overdose death of 20-year-old Kayla Olson shortly after giving birth, according to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki.
Their daughter, Charlotte, died soon after due to a lack of blood and oxygen despite being flown to the Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The pleas came in one week before he was scheduled to go to trial for the case.
Olson’s sentencing is set for June 18 if the judge accepts the recommended eight-year prison sentence with four years suspended.