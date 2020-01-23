GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to a car dealership on 10th Avenue south Wednesday, January 22 for a report of a forced entry.
Court documents say when the officer reviewed surveillance footage it was found that a man, identified as James Johnson, entered the building wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.
The video shows Johnson walking around the building before he is seen again entering a 2014 gray Toyota Tundra and driving it off the lot.
Employees told the officer that all the keys for the cars on the lot were taken, along with a bottle of Hydrocodone pills and some other items.
A few hours later the truck was located in the 400 block of Central Avenue West.
When an officer turned on his traffic lights, court documents say Johnson maneuvered around a barrier that separated a bar parking lot from a large dirt lot before taking off at a high speed.
The officer went after Johnson but lost track of him after he turned down 4th Street southwest.
Court documents say Johnson left the truck and was being pursued by officers on foot, the truck being found unoccupied on the 400 block of 6th Street southwest.
Johnson was found and taken into custody by officers in the 500 block of 4th Avenue southwest.
The officer affidavit says officers found several syringes in the truck along with dozens of car keys, the other items reported to have been stolen and personal documents belonging to another person.
The bottle of Hydrocodone was found in Johnson’s pocket.
Johnson scored a level 2 on the Montana Pretrial Safety Assessment court documents say.
James L. Johnson has been charged with burglary, theft (first offense), criminal trespass to vehicles, theft, fleeing/eluding a peace officer, reckless driving (first offense), obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.