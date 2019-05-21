GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drugged a woman and performed sexual acts on her without consent.
Cascade County Court documents reveal that Alvin James Burden faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
In an interview with police, the woman says the incident began Sunday evening when she was visiting Burden’s apartment with a friend. She passed out after drinking something Burden had offered her, according to the victim. She then woke up the next morning to find herself feeling sore and half-naked on a bed with Burden on top of her.
Court documents state as she attempted to leave the apartment by crawling towards the front door, Burden reportedly punched her in the chest and told her to get back into the room. He then went on to grab her by the ankles and pull her back.
The officer affidavit shows that the woman sustained several injuries from the alleged struggle, including a fractured finger, bruising to her leg, a cut to the left ankle and scratches on her chest.
Burden’s bond is set at $100,000.