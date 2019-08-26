Great Falls man completes run across the U.S.A.

GREAT FALLS- 26-year-old Noah Fredenberg has run roughly 3,200 miles across the United States in 121 days all to help out foster children across America.
"I ran it because the state of the foster care system in the United States is pretty sad,” said Fredeneberg.
A native to Great Falls, he started in Los Angelas where he lives now and ended in New York City. He went through quite a few states including Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Indiana and Ohio. Fredeneberg said he started running races about five years ago.
”In the west, I just saw a lot of dead animals on the side of the road. In Kansas specifically I had so many people stop and try to help me,” said Fredeneberg. They were like do you need anything, can I give you a ride. Right, when I hit the other border of Kansas people stopped being nice.”
His race started back in April, with a packed up van following him along the way stocked with a bed, shower, and fridge that was keeping him fueled. He said he prefers the van over staying in a hotel. Fredeneberg said he’d split up the running each day by knocking out 10 miles then knocking out 20 miles.
Fast forward a few months later, Fredeneberg said he’s raised over $10,000 and counting for the Dave Thomas Foundation.
"85 percent of the kids in the child sex trafficking industry in the U.S. came from the foster care system,” Fredeneberg.
Surrounded by his parents and siblings growing up, he was never in foster care himself.
"My connection to it is that I want every kid to reach their potential, that's something I want for myself. If they want to build a business or just be a good father or mother,” said Fredeneberg. “Kids who need love are here in Great Falls, you can make a difference in your local boys and girls club.”
Statistics show over 123,000 children are waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.