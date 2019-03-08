A Great Falls dentist is competing in the Iditarod this year for the second time. While he is away, his wife is busy taking care of the kennel at Skinny Leg Sled Dogs.
"Keeping the home front going has been a circus actually," Suzette Bruggeman, the wife of Brett Bruggeman said.
Suzette has been taking care of the dogs left behind since Brett departed for Alaska. The kennel still holds several dogs, including those retired, injured, or are too young to compete.
"I go outside and get all the dogs out and exercise them and feed the horses and I'm getting really good with the pitchfork," Suzette said.
Snow dogs eat a lot, sometimes eating 1,200 calories a day.
Work for Suzette goes beyond just taking care of the dogs, she also updates social media with Brett's progress.
"First thing in the morning I check the race standings and then write some posts up about what's happening and informational things."
Some topics include the dogs, right now two of those have been left at checkpoints.
"It's extremely common to drop a dog along the race route," Suzette added. "Iditarod racers start with 14 dogs, with the knowledge that they will end the race with many less than that."
Dogs are dropped for a variety of reasons, sometimes they are too sore, injured, or it's just a strategic way to finish the race faster.
This year, one of the dogs Brett dropped was Scabs, Brett's veteran leader. Suzette doesn't know the exact reason for the decision, but suspects a past injury.
"He's Brett's best buddy and kind of his emotional support animal, so that was a bummer to hear that Scabs was left along the way."
All dropped dogs are well taken care of and eventually end up back home.
Brett Bruggeman competed in the Iditarod for the first time last season, where he finished in 39th place.
For an update on his progress, click here.