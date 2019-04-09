GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a woman while she was intoxicated, according to Cascade County Court documents.
Zachary James Lacroix is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent. If convicted, Lacroix potentially faces life imprisonment or time in state prison for a maximum of 20 years, and may receive a maximum fine of $50,000.
The incident reportedly occurred early Thursday morning. The victim had accepted an invitation from Lacroix to visit his home the night before, where she had several drinks.
While she doesn’t recall most of the night or any sexual activity with Lacroix, the victim says she remembers waking up feeling sore. A medical checkup on Sunday revealed that she had bruises from the neck down and a cut to her genitals.
Police questioned Lacroix at his business Monday before executing search warrants on his person. He was later booked into the Cascade County Detention Center.
Lacroix’s bail is set at $25,000.