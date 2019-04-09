Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES AS ROADWAYS BECOME SNOW AND ICE COVERED. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE. THIS IS A WET AND HEAVY SNOW, WHICH COULD CAUSE POWER OUTAGES AND WILL MAKE SHOVELING DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&